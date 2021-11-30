Rahul Tewatia ties knot with fiancee Ridhi Panu in a star studded ceremony

Cricketer Rahul Tewatia, married his fiancee Ridhi Panu on Tuesday in a star studded ceremony. Tewatia, 28, represents Haryana in the domestic cricket and Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL). The all-rounder got engaged in February earlier this year. Several cricketers including Nitish Rana, Rishabh Pant and Yuzvendra Chahal attended Tewatia’s wedding ceremony.

Earlier this year Rahul Tewatia, was rewarded with a maiden call up by the BCCI to India’s home T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against England. Tewatia rose to prominence when he smashed 53 off 31 balls to successfully complete a record 224-run chase for Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah in the IPL 2021. Tewatia scored 8 runs off the first 19 balls before accumulating 45 off the next 12 he faced to help Rajasthan Royals gun down 224 against Kings XI Punjab
 

