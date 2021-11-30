Rajasthan Royals to release Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ahead of IPL 2022?

2008 champions Rajasthan Royals have made the tough call of releasing their star overseas signings Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer ahead of IPL 2022 retentions. As per a Cricbuzz report, Stokes hasn't really justified his price tag for RR over the years whereas Archer's future is a little uncertain following his lengthy layoff. Stokes sustained the injury during Rajasthan Royals’ opening match against Punjab Kings on Monday while taking a catch to get the wicket of Chris Gayle last season. The England heavyweight created history by becoming costliest pick for the second running year in IPL 2018 auction. He was bought by RR for Rs 12.5 crore

Meanwhile Archer, drew bids from as many as five franchises during the 2018 auction and in the end, RR made the winning bid of Rs 7.2 Core. Over the years, Archer has been more prone to injuries which prompted RR management to take the decision. Archer was ruled out of the entire Test series against India, the T20 World Cup and the Ashes this year following a recurrence of stress fracture of his right elbow.Archer had tried to get into competitive cricket following surgery in May as he played the T20 Blast domestic competition.The 26-year-old, who had an operation in May to remove a bone fragment from his elbow, returned to play last month. As part of his return-to-bowling programme, he became aware of increasing discomfort in his elbow during matches for Sussex in the Vitality Blast and a 50-over friendly against Oxfordshire.