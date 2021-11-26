Rashid Khan to leave Sunrisers Hyderabad after being offered less money?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are having a tough time in getting leg-spinner Rashid Khan on board ahead of the retention for 2022 season. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the franchise bosses want Kane Williamson to be their first retention and Rashid Khan the second. The order in which they are picked will have its bearing on the salaries the players will earn. Rashid, however, isn't happy with the decision and wants himself to be picked first by the franchise.

The question over the order in which they are picked wouldn't have been problematic had there not been a huge gap between No. 1 and No. 2 players that the franchise picks. To be precise, the difference between the salaries of these players will be INR 4 crore. The franchise bosses are reportedly trying hard to pen a bargain deal with Rashid. They have until November 30 to convince the Afghan spinner, else, he will be going into the auction pool.The Orange Army is set to go under a revamp in the upcoming season. Speaking of IPL 2022, two new teams are set to come in the picture –based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively. The 8 existing teams will first get the opportunity to retain a maximum of four players – not more than three Indians and not more than two foreigners.



