RCB set to retain Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell for IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will retain 2 superstars ahead of the mega auction. According NDTV report, it has been learned that the Bangalore heavyweights will retain former captain Kohli and 'Big Show' Maxwell in the lead-up to the mega auction. RCB may also retain Yuzvendra Chahal as part of their four-player quota. Former Indian batsman Akash Chopra has picked Kohli and Chahal as his top two predictions for RCB’s retained players. Chopra named Devdutt Padikkal as his third pick and named two players, Harshal Patel and Mohammad Siraj, to be contenders for the fourth spot. He surprisingly left out Maxwell from his picks.

Kohli, who had earlier revealed that he will relinquish the RCB captaincy had failed to end the franchise's title drought in the IPL 2021. , Kohli smashed 405 runs from the 15 matches he played for the Bangalore franchise. Maxwell, who revived his IPL career with RCB, amassed 513 in 15 matches last season. Maxwell also emerged as the top run-getter for Kohli & Co. in IPL 2021. Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore side won 9 of their 14 matches in the league phase of the IPL 2021. RCB finished third in the IPL 2021 standings with 18 points. November 30 is the deadline for the eight old IPL teams to share the list of players they would retain for the forthcoming season.