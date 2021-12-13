Rohit Sharma ruled out of South Africa Test series due to injury

Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the three-Test away series against South Africa because of an injury. According to an Cricbuzz report, Priyank Panchal, who led India A during the just-concluded three-match series, has replaced the opener. Rohit, who was practising at the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai for the last one week, suffered an injury during one of those practice sessions. It was only a few days ago, that Rohit replaced Virat as India's white ball skipper. In an interaction with bcci.tv, Rohit spoke about how the team had a "great time" under Kohli, who led for nearly five years.

"Five years that he led the team, he led from the front every time, we stepped on to the park, and there was clear grit and determination to win every game, that was the message to the entire squad," Rohit said on the sidelines of the India Test squad's training session ahead of the South Africa tour. "We have had a great time playing under him and I have played a lot of cricket under him, I have enjoyed each and every moment, still continue to do that."Rohit and Rahul Dravid worked together during the three-match T20I series against New Zealand and the new captain is very happy with the start the two have had. "Working with Rahul bhai, it was three-odd games but it was fantastic," Rohit said. "We know how he has played his cricket, hard and tough. There has been a sense of relaxation as well, because it is important to keep the atmosphere light and cheerful."

