Rohit Sharma suffers injury ahead of South Africa tour?

Test vice-captain Rohit Sharma has suffered an injury during the practice session in Mumbai on Monday ahead of the much-awaited tour of South Africa. An InsideSport report states that it was a delivery bowled by throwdown specialist Raghvendra that hit Rohit.Once the ball his hand, he was in pain as per the report. After wincing in pain for some time, he was up and looked fine.

The BCCI is yet to issue a statement on the same. Meanwhile, the rest of the Indian team which took part in the IND vs NZ Tests joined the bio-bubble and will quarantine for three days before they travel to Johannesburg on a chartered flight on December 16. The India tour of South Africa will consist of three Tests and three ODI games. And with the widespread of the new Covid-19 variant in South Africa, the players will have to stay in a very strict bio-bubble environment.

