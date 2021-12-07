SA A vs IND A: Vihari, Ishan Kishan's fifties take visitors to 229/6 (Stumps, Day 2)

Wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan and Hanuma Vihari hit the fifties after India folded South Africa for 268 in the first innings of the third unofficial Test here on Tuesday.

India ended day two at 229/6 with Kishan unbeaten on 86 runs respectively. Vihari scored 63 before getting plumbed in front of the stumps minutes before the stumps.

For South Africa, Lutho Sipamla picked three while Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius and Senuran Muthusamy scalped a wicket each.

Resuming day two, South Africa batters added 19 runs before the Proteas were folded for 268.

India A lost Prithvi Shaw early and while Abhimanyu Easwaran and Devdutt Padikkal added 29 runs together, the two got out in space of nine runs with India A having 55 runs on the board.

Vihari and Sarfaraz Khan put on a 37-run stand but the latter got out soon after India A moved past 90.

Vihrari was then joined by Ishan and the two did a fine rebuilding job, denying South Africa A any immediate success. The pair added 115 runs together before Hanuma Vihari got out for 63 - a knock where he faced 170 deliveries and hit 6 fours and a six.

While India A lost one more wicket before stumps as Chahar got out, Ishan stayed put and remained unbeaten on 86.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 268 all out (Sarel Erwee 75, Tony de Zorzi 58; Deepak Chahar 4/45) lead India A 229/6 (Ishan Kishan 86*, Hanuma Vihari 63; Lutho Sipamla 3/63) by 39 runs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor