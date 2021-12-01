SA A vs IND A: Visitors lose 5 wickets after bowling Proteas out for 297, trail by 99 runs (Stumps, Day 2)

India A moved to 198/5 after bowling out South Africa A for 297 on Day 2 of the second four-day game in Bloemfontein on Wednesday.

While Ishan Kishan scored 49, Hanuma Vihari (45*), Prithvi Shaw (42), captain Priyank Panchal (24), and Sarfaraz Khan (30*) made handy contributions with the bat.

Shaw and Panchal, who was playing his 100th First-Class game, once again put on an impressive opening stand. The two added 57 runs for the first wicket before South Africa struck in quick succession, dismissing Panchal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shaw and Baba Aparajith in space of 19 runs.

Kishan and Vihari then joined forces and steadied the India A innings, denying South Africa A any immediate success. The two put up a 78-run stand before Kishan's solid 49-run knock, which consisted of 9 fours, came to an end.

Vihari was then joined by Sarfaraz and the pair put on an unbroken 44-run stand to take India A to 198/5 at stumps.

Earlier, South Africa A, who resumed the day's play at 233/7, added 64 runs to their overnight score.

While Navdeep Saini and Ishan Porel picked three wickets each for India A, Marco Jansen, who scored an unbeaten 70, was the top scorer for South Africa A.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 297 all out (Marco Jansen 70*, George Linde 44; Ishan Porel 3/49, Navdeep Saini 3/67) lead India A 198/5 (Ishan Kishan 49, Hanuma Vihari 45*; Marco Jansen 2/20, Glenton Stuurman 2/46) by 99 runs.

