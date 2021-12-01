SA vs IND: CSA fully confident of hosting series in secure bio-environment

The Proteas men's team has been part of no less than eight international cricket bio-secure environments (BSEs) in total - these have ranged from home tours against England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan and most recently the Netherlands, to away tours to Pakistan, West Indies, Ireland, Sri Lanka and the ICC T20 World Cup in the United Arad Emirates (UAE) and Oman.

South Africa is slated to host India in three Tests, three ODIs and four T20Is with the tour to commence on December 17.

According to the CSA's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Shuaib Manjra: "CSA has instituted world-class standards and measures to ensure that all players, staff and officials are protected within this environment. Our main focus was to safeguard the cricket biosphere by managing strict entry standards and limited movement outside of its cordon."

Dr Manjra has emphasized that the BSE has met the highest standards set by the national government and CSA is continuously looking at ensuring that the management of the BSE is second to none in the world.

"What we have implemented at our BSE is a cordon staire which offers full and continuous protection to all individuals who respect and abide by our very demanding guidelines and rules", added Dr Manjra in an official release.

"Playing cricket in a BSE was a massive challenge for everyone involved in the game," commented Proteas white-ball captain, Temba Bavuma.

"CSA has to be commended for the way that they have gone about the BSEs. It hasn't been an easy year for us all. Being confined to a hotel room and being restricted from leaving the hotel and having the choice - in most places away from home - between your room and the team room and little access outside the hotel takes its toll, particularly for the all-format playing members of the team and management. I'm confident that our BSEs are of the highest safety standards and the protocols are set not only with everyone's physical well-being, but mental health in mind," he added.

Proteas Test captain, Dean Elgar echoed Bavuma's sentiments, saying: "It's hard to believe that we've been working in these BSE conditions for a year now, but anyone who has been affected, either directly or indirectly by the COVID-19 virus, knows that this is a necessity if we want to continue playing cricket."

"It takes a toll on a player mentally and yet this team continues to produce good results and make progress - that's something that I personally don't think is being spoken about enough. The measures that have been put in place and the hotels have been chosen take into account the teams' physical and mental health needs. We don't know how much longer we'll be operating like this, but it's gratifying to know that when tours come around the health and safety of all involved is a top priority," Elgar concluded.

Chairperson of the CSA Board, Lawson Naidoo commended the resilience and fortitude of the Proteas, saying: "The Proteas have endured difficult BSE conditions occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic. Yet their hunger to play the game and represent their country triumphed over all the discomfort. CSA is proud to have athletes of this calibre; those who are readily prepared to put the sport first. We accordingly thank the Proteas for their exemplary zeal and appreciate their sacrifices."

( With inputs from ANI )

