Sachin Tendulkar meets Madhya Pradesh CM in Bhopal

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday met Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at the latter's residence.

Sachin Tendulkar visited social projects for children that he is supporting in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. He also took stock of the construction of a school that his foundation is building in association with 'Parivaar', in memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

"Madhya Pradesh warmly welcomes the God of cricket Shri @sachin_rt. It was wonderful meeting the Master blaster today at the residence. We are delighted to have you here amongst us. We wish you all the best in all your future endeavours," Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted.

While there have been various reports of the social work that Tendulkar has been doing - before and during the pandemic-- safety restrictions have kept him from physically visiting the projects and beneficiaries. With the situation around COVID-19 easing, he visited children in the remote village of Sewaniya in Madhya Pradesh.

The children get nutritious meals, and an opportunity at complementary education and sports in 'seva kutirs'. Parivaar, an NGO that Tendulkar's foundation supports, runs these seva kutirs for most vulnerable tribal children.

The comfort that Sachin and the children had with each other was evident in the heart-warming interactions. He also played some games with them. Encouraging them to chase their dreams and not give up under any circumstances, the Master Blaster could be seen playing motivator-in-chief for the underprivileged children.

As part of his visit, he also stopped at Sandalpur, to oversee the construction status of a school that his foundation is supporting. It is learnt that the residential school supports free education for tribal girls and boys and will accommodate about 2,300 children over a span of 10 years.

After the visit, Tendulkar also tweeted this from his social media account -- "Always a privilege to play for #TeamIndia - on the field or off it. Was satisfying to visit our seva kutirs and free residential school we are building with Parivaar. Our children can make this world better and brighter. We just have to ensure all of them get equal opportunities."

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor