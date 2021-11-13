Sanju Samson to leave Rajasthan Royals ahead of IPL 2022?

Sanju Samson has been one of the biggest names within the Rajasthan Royals setup and the Kerala batsman is likely to take a release from his franchise ahead of the mega auction. Samson had a poor tournament as the captain and now with the addition of the Lucknow and Ahmedabad franchises starting from the IPL 2022, it is now being speculated that Samson may choose to leave RR. Samson recently took to his social media handle and chose to unfollow RR and gave rise to the speculation of him joining Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by following the handle of the Chennai-based franchise.

Samson was handed over the captaincy of the Rajasthan franchise after Australian sensation Steve Smith failed to deliver favourable results for the team. However, in the 2021 edition, RR yet again showed little improvement as they finished the tournament with only five wins in four matches and losing the other nine. RR finished one place above the bottom-placed Sunrisers Hyderabad and below fifth-placed Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings in the sixth position. Earlier, former India opener Aakash Chopra made a big revelation by saying that he came to know that two popular franchises – Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as well as Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) tried luring Samson, looking to trade him off from the Royals ahead of IPL 2021. “I have come to know that there were 2 teams who were trying to poach Sanju Samson, trying to lure him. One was Royal Challengers Bangalore and the other was Chennai Super Kings. After being approached by these two franchises, even the Royals would have thought to not only retain Samson but also increase his stature in the team,” Chopra said.