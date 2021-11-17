Shakib Al Hasan to miss Bangladesh's T20I series against Pak

Bangladesh Cricket Board on Tuesday announced a 16-man squad for the T20i series against Pakistan, which will be played in Dhaka (November 19-22).

Allrounders Shakib Al Hasan and Shaif Uddin are unavailable due to injuries while Litton Kumar Das, Soumya Sarkar and Rubel Hossain have been left out. Mushfiqur Rahim has been rested for the T20 international series.

Returning to the T20 team are batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto and leg spinner Aminul Islam Biplob. The newcomers are batsmen Saif Hassan and Yasir Ali Chowdhury, pacer Shohidul Islam and wicketkeeper Akbar Ali.

Bangladesh T20 squad: Mahmud Ullah (captain), Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Shamim Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Saif Hassan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Shohidul Islam, Akbar Ali.

( With inputs from ANI )

