Shardul Thakur gets engaged to longtime girlfriend Mittali Parulkar

India cricketer Shardul Thakur got engaged to his girlfriend Mittali Parulkar in Mumbai on Monday. A small engagement function was reportedly held at the Mumbai Cricket Associations’s facility with 75-odd guest list present at the occasion. The right-arm pacer is expected to get married after the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup next year. “There is a small engagement function at the Mumbai Cricket Association’s facility in BKC on Monday, for which he has invited 75-odd guests-mostly close friends and family members.

The wedding is likely to take place after the T20 World Cup in Australia next year," TOI quoted a source as saying. Shardul has been in form since the resumption of the game and will likely keep his spot in the T20I squad if he continues to perform. He was a last-minute replacement for Axar Patel in the 2021 T20 WC team. Unlike other players, Shardul might leave for South Africa early as he is scheduled to play the 3rd unofficial Test match, which kicks off on December 6, against South Africa A. A report in The Indian Express recently suggested that Thakur was added to the 'A' squad for the series. Shardul has fixed his spot across all formats and will likely be part of all the fixtures. The 30-year-old has donned 4 Test caps, 15 ODI caps and 24 T20I caps so far.