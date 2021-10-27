Shoaib Akhtar insulted by host Nauman Niaz on Live TV, video goes viral

The way the Pakistan cricket team is currently performing in the ICC Twenty20 World Cup is being lauded. Babar Azam's team made history by defeating India in the first match. Pakistan defeated India in the World Cup for the first time. Pakistan then defeated New Zealand as well. While Pakistan was doing well on one side, in a live television program in Pakistan, veteran former bowler Shoaib Akhtar had to face humiliation.

A special cricket show was aired on a television channel in Pakistan after the New Zealand match against Pakistan. In it, the anchor of the show insulted Shoaib Akhtar and asked him to leave the live show. The event was also attended by West Indies veteran Vivian Richards. Apart from this, many former players of Pakistan were also present.

A show called 'Game On' was aired on Pakistan's PTV channel. In it, Shoaib Akhtar praised Pakistan bowlers Shaheen Shah Afridi and Haris Rauf. “This is the guy who deserves all the credit. It was Lahore Qalanders who gave us Haris Rauf," Akhtar said as he pointed towards the former Test pacer as Nauman Niaz tried to interrupt him.

Nauman Niaz irritated with Akhtar trying to undermine him, told Shoaib that he had been misbehaving with him and he would not tolerate that and in such circumstances it was better if he left the show and than went for a commercial break.

“You have misbehaved with me and I am telling you you can leave the show now," the host said. After the break Akhtar said he would like to close the unpleasant incident but demanded an apology from the host, who did not not budge and started discussing the match.

Few minutes later Akhtar turned to his fellow experts on the show and after apologising to them announced he was resigning from PTV sports. “My apologies for this but I am resigning immediately from PTV sports as I have been insulted and treated badly on live television in front of the nation," he said.

Clips of the argument between Akhtar and Nauman Niaz which led to the resignation part were also shared widely on social media.

Akhtar himself took to twitter on Wednesday to clarify his position.

“Multiple clips are circulating on social media so I thought I shud clarify. dr noman was abnoxious (sic) and rude wen he asked me to leave the show," Akhtar tweeted.

“It was embarrassing specially wen u have legends like sir Vivian Richards and David gower sitting on the set with some of my contemporaries and seniors and millions watching.

“I tried to save everyone from embarrassment by saying I was pulling dr nomans leg with this mutual understanding that dr noman will also politely apologise and we will move on with the show, which he refused to do. Then I had no other choice."

Dr Nauman Niaz and Shoaib Akhtar had a harsh exchange of words during live PTV transmission. pic.twitter.com/nE0OhhtjIm — Kamran Malik (@Kamran_KIMS) October 26, 2021