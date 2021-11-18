Sky is not the limit, it's benchmark: Suryakumar Yadav

After playing a match-winning knock against New Zealand, India batter Suryakumar Yadav said that he loved how things went in his favour and it was good to play a match-winning knock.

Suryakumar Yadav (62) and Rohit (48) starred with the bat as India chased down 165 to defeat New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

"I think the sky is not the limit, going forward it should be a benchmark. Really loved the way things went for me on the ground, just wanted to bat in the same way like I was doing in the nets. I think New Zealand's preparation was really good, they did not let me explore the cover drive option so I had to play other shots," Suryakumar told Ravichandran Ashwin in a video posted on bcci.tv.

"I played out Mitchell Santner, this is the call me and Rohit took. Really disappointed, would have loved to finish the game. It was my wife's birthday so I dedicate my Man of the Match award to her," he added.

Earlier, Martin Guptill and Mark Chapman played knocks of 70 and 63 respectively as New Zealand posted a total of 164/6. For India, Ravichandran Ashwin and Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with two wickets each.

Rahul Dravid's coaching stint got off to a winning start as Rohit Sharma-led India defeated New Zealand by five wickets in the first T20I.

With this win, India gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second game set to be played on Friday.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor