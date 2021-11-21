SL v WI: Debutant Solozano to be in hospital overnight, scans show no structural damage

Galle, Nov 21 West Indies debutant Jeremy Solozano, who had to be taken to the hospital after being hit on the head in the first Test between Sri Lanka and West Indies, will continue to be in the hospital overnight, said Cricket West Indies (CWI). It also said that the scan results of Solozano had shown no structural damage.

"UPDATE Jeremy Solozano's scans show no structural damage. He will be kept at the hospital overnight for observation. We will continue to keep you posted on any further updates from our Medical team," tweeted CWI from its official handle.

Earlier, Solozano had to be taken to the hospital after being hit on the head while fielding at the forward short leg. Such was the impact of the blow that Solozano had to be stretchered off the field. The unfortunate incident happened on the fourth ball of the 24th over during the first session on day one of the Test at Galle Stadium.

Roston Chase bowled a short delivery to Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne. In response, Karunaratne struck a powerful pull shot off backfoot straight in the direction of Solozano, who got very little time in trying to duck the ball. The 26-year-old was then smashed in front of his helmet grille with the rear part of the helmet coming off on impact.

Solozano lay still on the ground, surrounded by the players while the physio tended to him. In the dressing room, West Indies coach Phil Simmons looked a worried man. Solozano was consequently stretchered off the field by the medical staff and was taken to a hospital in an ambulance.

"Injury Update. Debutant Jeremy Solozano was stretchered off the field after receiving a blow to his helmet while fielding. He has been taken to the hospital for scans. We are hoping for a speedy recovery. We'll update you once we hear more. Shai Hope is the substitute fielder at this time," CWI had tweeted that time.

After electing to bat first, Sri Lanka are 267/3 in 88 overs with Karunaratne unbeaten at 132 off 265 balls with Dhananjaya de Silva giving him company, remaining not out at 56 off 77 balls. For West Indies, Chase had figures of 2/42 while Shannon Gabriel had one scalp to his name.

