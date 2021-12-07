South Africa announce 21-membr squad for India tests, Duanne Olivier returns

Cricket South Africa have announced their 21-man squad for the upcoming three-match Test series against India at home, starting from December 26. Duanne Olivier, who last played a Test for South Africa in 2019, has been called back after a change in CSA’s Kolpak system. Veteran wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock has also been called back for the all-important series. Opener Dean Elgar will lead the side while Temba Bavuma will serve as his deputy. Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Rassie van der Dussen are some other prominent players in the squad.



Squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Temba Bavuma (vice-captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Kagiso Rabada, Sarel Erwee, Beuran Hendricks, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Anrich Nortje, Keegan Petersen, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Prenelan Subrayen, Sisanda Magala, Ryan Rickelton, Duanne Olivier.

"We as the Selectors are excited for the return of Test cricket. This format is very important to CSA and keeping it relevant and alive is one of the organisation's priorities," Victor Mpitsang, the Convenor of Selectors, said. "We are really looking forward to the return of Dean Elgar and his men, it's been a long few months since the last time we saw them dominate in the West Indies. We are confident in the team that we have selected and believe fully in backing the talent that we have unearthed and cultivated over the last couple of seasons and giving players the backing that they deserve when they have continuously done well over a significant period of time. "This Test series is also important in terms of getting some points in the Test Championship table and we are confident that this group will pick up from where they left off and give us a good show on home soil. "The first Test will be played in Centurion while the next two matches will be played in Johannesburg and Cape Town. The series will be followed by three ODI from January 19.

