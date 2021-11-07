South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada becomes 4th player to take hat-trick in T20 WC

South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada on Saturday became the fourth cricketer to take a hat-trick in the T20 World Cup.

Rabada achieved the feat against England in the ongoing T20 World Cup on Saturday.

The South African pacer dimissed Chris Woakes, Eoin Morgan and Chris Jordan as England batters looked for boundaries since the side needed 14 runs in the last over.

Sri Lanka bowler Wanindu Hasaranga, Curtis Campher and former Australia pacer Brett Lee are the other three bowlers to take a T20 World Cup hat-trick.

Coming to the match, South Africa defeated England by 10 runs to end their T20 World Cup campaign on a high here at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

However, South Africa failed to qualify for the semi-finals despite the win as England and Australia moved to the knockouts on Saturday.

( With inputs from ANI )

