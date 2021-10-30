Sri Lanka to host West Indies for two Tests

Sri Lanka will host West Indies for a two-match Test series in November-December this year. The fixtures will be a part of the second cycle of the World Test Championship. “Sri Lanka Cricket will host the West Indies National Team for a two-match test series during the months of November – December 2021,” a statement from Sri Lanka cricket said. The Caribbean team is expected to land in Sri Lanka on November 10 while they will play a warm-up match from November 14 to 17 in Colombo.

The Test series that will be played in Galle will commence on November 21. “The West Indies National Team will arrive in Sri Lanka on the 10th of November 2021. The test series will be held at the Galle International Cricket Stadium, under a Bio-Bubble Environment. The series will mark the commencement of Sri Lanka’s and the West Indies Journey in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Cycle,” the statement further added. The second match will be played between November 29 to December 3. The Lankan lions had finished seventh while West Indies were ranked eighth in the table during the last WTC.