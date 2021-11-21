Sri Lanka vs West Indies Test: Jeremy Solozano hit on head, taken to hospital for scans

Jeremy Solozano, debuting for West Indies in the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle, had to be taken off the field to a hospital after he was struck on his head by a shot from Dimuth Karunaratne. The unfortunate incident happened late in the first session on Sunday (November 21) in the 24th over. Roston Chase bowled a short delivery to the Sri Lankan captain, who struck a powerful pull shot straight at short leg where Solozano was positioned. The 26-year-old from Trinadad was hit flush on his helmet grille with the rear part of the helmet coming off on impact.

The 26-year-old cricketer received his maiden Test cap from the Men in Maroon just before the most important match of his career began today.West Indies and Sri Lanka are currently locking horns with each other in a Test series. The second Test of the series will be played from November 29 to December 3.West Indies named young uncapped opener Solozano in the 15-man squad that will play two Tests on the Sri Lanka tour as part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle in what was his first-ever call-up from the national WI side.



