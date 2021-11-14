T20 WC: Australia need to win match-up between Warner and Boult to lift title, says Watson

Former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson on Sunday said that the Aaron Finch-led side needs to win key matchups to lift the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

"An exciting night for Australia cricket to have another chance to win that elusive @T20WorldCup! The matchups we need to win to get across the line are: Warner v Boult, Starc v Guptill and Maxwell v Sodhi. I feel so fortunate to be here to experience this in a different way," tweeted Watson.

Australia and New Zealand will be locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Aaron Finch-led side has lost one match in the ongoing tournament when the team went down to England last month.

Since then Australia has revamped themselves and are on the winning run going into the finals of the T20 World Cup.

Finch on Saturday said the aftermath of Australia's heavy defeat to England helped propel his side into the finals, where they face New Zealand.

"We were disappointed after that game, obviously. "We had a couple of days off to regroup after a gruelling couple of weeks of the tournament when we had to go through quarantine and really hard training," Finch had said in a pre-match press conference.

"It gave us the chance to freshen up mentally and physically. We talked about staying committed to being aggressive," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

