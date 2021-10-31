T20 WC: Buttler one of the best players going around, says England captain Morgan

England wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler isn't just propelling England through the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, he's changing the way the game is played, according to captain Eoin Morgan.

Buttler played an unbeaten knock of 71 and his side beat Australia by eight wickets on Saturday at the Dubai International Stadium. The innings was highlighted by 23 runs scored over long-on, including three towering sixes through that region that all travelled more than 90 metres.

Morgan marvelled over Buttler, who hit five fours and five sixes in the 32-ball masterclass, and highlighted the impact he's having on the entire sport.

"I think he's certainly one of our players -- there are a few of them, that are at the forefront of change in the game. He's one of the best players in the game but yet he's still trying to improve his game and get better against every single bowler that he faces," said Morgan in an official ICC release.

"It's not just targeting bowlers that might suit him, it's every bowler. When you've got guys that are at the forefront of change within the game and like positive change, taking-the-game-forward type stuff, it says a lot about the guy," he added.

Buttler starred with the bat but it was England's superb display with ball in hand - for the third game in a row - that laid the foundations for a landmark victory.

Chris Woakes and Chris Jordan helped reduce Australia to 21-4, before Adil Rashid and Liam Livingstone turned the screw in the middle overs. Jordan came back to take two wickets in two balls, including getting rid of Finch for a determined 44.

Morgan didn't use Moeen Ali in the first six overs, as he did to great effect in England's first two victories.

"It's just a reflection on my captaincy. The matchups at the time didn't suit. They do suit for some of the Australian players, but they were already dismissed, and I thought that worked really well," said Morgan.

"Moeen is quite a relaxed guy and knows the role that he plays both before the game and during the game. That's always communicated across all of the bowling unit. We try and adapt and talk about what might work on the wicket against different players, and today unfortunately he wasn't needed," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

