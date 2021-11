T20 WC: Kohli, Rohit, Ashwin share 'priceless' experiences with Scotland players after game

Skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ravichandran Ashwin were among the Indian players who interacted with Scotland cricketers after the team's thumping in ICC men's T20 World Cup here at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday.

Mohammed Shami and Ravindra Jadeja starred with the ball before KL Rahul and Rohit's firing knocks helped India defeat Scotland by eight wickets.

After India's win, Rohit, Kohli, Bumrah and Ashwin were seen interacting in a "priceless" chat with Scotland players in their dressing room.

Rahul also on Friday interacted with Scotland players. Moments after hitting a 19-ball 50 to take India home against Scotland, Rahul spent time speaking to some of the Scotland players as he shared his experience of playing at the top level against some of the best in the business.

"Huge respect to @imVkohli and co. for taking the time. Priceless," Scotland Cricket captioned the post in a series of tweets.

Coming back to the game, Chasing 86, India got off to a firing start as the openers registered the fastest team fifty of the ongoing tournament.

India needed to chase 86 runs in 7.1 overs to better their net-run rate from Afghanistan but the Kohli-led side did the needful in 6.3 overs.

"We spoke about the 8-10 over bracket before the start, didn't want to really go too hard because if you lose wickets, then an extra 20 balls could cost. We thought that if they play naturally, runs will come quickly," said Kohli after the win.

Having registered a thumping win, Kohli and boys will now be keeping an eye on New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Sunday.

"A dominating performance, something that we were striving to do again. Now it will be interesting to see what happens on 7th (November). Don't want to say a lot about today's performance, we know what we can do," said Kohli.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor