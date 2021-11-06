T20 WC: New Zealand are aware of threat that Afghanistan bring, says Ish Sodhi

New Zealand spinner Ish Sodhi said that the Blackcaps are aware of the threat that Afghanistan bring ahead of their clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

New Zealand and Afghanistan will lock horns with each other on Sunday in their final Group 2 match of the Super 12 stage.

"I think across the board, so far in the tournament, we've all had a lot of small contributions that have worked out really well for us over the past three games, especially. And we're just trying to remind ourselves what those strengths are," Ish Sodhi said in the virtual pre-match press conference on Saturday.

"And we're very aware of the threat that Afghanistan bring. But if we do the basics really well and keep building on what we have been doing well we'll give ourselves a good chance," he added.

Talking about playing at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the spinner said: "I think across the board everyone speaks of it being a reasonably good batting surface. I think it's considerably different to what Sharjah brings, slightly smaller boundary with a quite low wicket."

Moreover, Ish Sodhi is also available for the clash against Afghanistan. Since being struck on the head by the ball while bowling in the Friday game, he has passed all of his concussion tests and continues to be monitored in line with health protocols, informed New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

( With inputs from ANI )

