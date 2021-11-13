T20 WC: Not concerned about Smith's form, he is world-class player, says Aaron Finch

Australia skipper Aaron Finch on Saturday said that he is not concerned about Steve Smith's performance, ahead of the final clash of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup against New Zealand on Sunday.

Australia and New Zealand will square off in the finals of the World Cup on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

"No, not concerned one bit about his form. He's a world-class player and he's someone in big games who has shown how valuable he is. He's been hitting the ball as well as I've seen for a long time, so no, no concerns there whatsoever," said Finch during a pre-match press conference.

The Australian skipper further said that he is really excited to play against New Zealand in the summit clash and even called it a 'great team'.

"I think both teams have got a great history in cricket-well, not just cricket, but as neighbours, so to speak, Down Under. It's a great relationship. We play quite a bit against New Zealand now and we always have great battles regardless of the format," said Finch.

"It's bloody exciting to be playing against New Zealand. They are a great team and led super by Kane Williamson. So it's just one of those things that both teams seem to have found their way into each other's path along the way in some tournaments. So, yeah, it's really exciting," he added.

Australia and New Zealand have never won the T20 World Cup, and the tournament is guaranteed to have a new winner this time around.

( With inputs from ANI )

