T20 WC: Shoaib Malik hails Pakistan's team spirit ahead of Namibia clash

Shoaib Malik has hailed the spirit in the Pakistan dressing room as a key factor behind his side's impressive start to the ICC men's T20 World Cup.

Wins over India, New Zealand - against whom Malik compiled a crucial unbeaten 26 in the chase - and Afghanistan have put Pakistan top of Group 2 going into Tuesday's clash with Namibia in Abu Dhabi.

A fourth straight win would leave Pakistan with one foot in the semi-finals and keep the feelgood factor going in a squad whose confidence is growing with every passing game.

"Morale is high. Obviously, when you win games, the confidence level is quite high in the dressing room. Everyone is looking forward to playing the rest of the games we have left in the tournament," ICC quoted Malik as saying.

"When you start the tournament, the goal is to give your best shot as a team. But since I've joined the team, I've seen Pakistan teams practise sessions and the way they have been dealing with pressure from the world until now, it's been exceptionally good.

"And I guess to see consistency in Pakistan dressing room, that's the biggest thing for me so far, everyone's helping each other. It's a team game. When you're playing a team game, then you need your teammates' help, you need a lot of support from your management. And I see all of that coming," he signed off.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor