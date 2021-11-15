T20 WC: Sometimes 'sunrises' a bit late, says Kaif after Warner's performance

Former India batsman Mohammad Kaif on Monday praised Australia opener David Warner for making a comeback in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 after a below-par outing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Warner was adjudged as Player of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup after the left-hander scored 289 runs, and he also played a crucial 53-run knock in the final of the tournament against New Zealand, helping his side register a comprehensive eight-wicket win.

"In sports, like in life, never ever give up. In just a few weeks, David Warner went from not being good enough for his IPL team to Player of 2021 T20 World Cup. Sometimes Sunrises a bit late," tweeted Kaif.

Warner was dropped from the playing XI by his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad and there were some who questioned his selection in the Australian lineup.

Coming to the match, Mitchell Marsh and Warner played knocks of 77 and 53 as Australia defeated New Zealand in the finals of the T20 World Cup to lift their maiden title in the shortest format.

With inputs from ANI

