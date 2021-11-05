T20 WC: West Indies fined for slow over-rate against Sri Lanka

West Indies have been fined 20 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against Sri Lanka in the Super 12s match at the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 on Thursday.

David Boon of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time," a statement from ICC read.

The statement said Kieron Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Aleem Dar and Langton Rusere, third umpire Paul Wilson and fourth umpire Richard Kettleborough levelled the charge.

Coming to the match, Charith Asalanka and Pathum Nissanka's inspired batting helped propel Sri Lanka to a 20-run win over the West Indies, ending their T20 World Cup 2021 on a high.

The pair put on 91 for the second wicket, with Asalanka making 68 and Nissanka 51, as their side soared to 189 for three to set a challenging target.

Kieron Pollard's men were never equal to the task and the late heroics of Shimron Hetmyer, to the tune of 81 not out, were in vain as they ended on 169 for eight from their 20 overs.

( With inputs from ANI )

