T20 World Cup 2021: Varun Chakravarthy out of Afghanistan clash with muscle injury

Varun Chakravarthy's fitness issues has once again come to the fore with the KKR spinner being ruled out of India's T20 World Cup game against Afghanistan. ' Varun Chakravarthy has a left calf issue. He was not available for selection for this game,'' a BCCI media statement said.

Chakravarthy failed to get a single wicket in the two games that he played and had the injury not cropped up, he was supposed to be benched as neither Pakistan nor New Zealand did have any problem in facing him. Ravichandran Ashwin, who last played an international game in June in the World Test Championship, finally got a game after nearly four and half months. In fact, Ashwin is playing a white-ball game after four years, having last donned the blue jersey in the West Indies back in 2017.