T20 World Cup: Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy, says Bangar

New Delhi, Oct 31 Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar believes that off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin may get a spot in India's playing eleven for the Group 2 match against New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

India had an awful start to their campaign in the ongoing tournament, receiving a ten-wicket hammering from arch-rivals Pakistan in Dubai on October 24. A week later, Virat Kohli and Co will face-off against New Zealand in a must-win match for both teams to keep their semi-finals hopes alive.

Ahead of the clash, Bangar said that for an important match like this, Ashwin's international exposure will come handy that Chakravarthy's, who conceded 33 runs in his four overs in the match against Pakistan.

"Varun Chakravarthy's recent performances in UAE, he was very effective at Sharjah, but not in Dubai where this game will be played. Taking into account the importance of the game, the number of matches played by Varun Chakravarthy is a little less, and his international experience is a little less," said Bangar on the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

"For a game of this significance, you would definitely want somebody with temperament and experience. So, in my opinion, Ravichandran Ashwin may get the nod in place of Varun Chakravarthy," added Bangar.

Both India and New Zealand will head into Sunday's match on the back of defeats in their opening encounters against Pakistan.

