T20 World Cup: ICC mourns passing away of Abu Dhabi pitch curator Mohan Singh

Abu Dhabi, Nov 7 The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Sunday mourned the passing away of Mohan Singh, the chief pitch curator of the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Singh had passed away hours before the start of the Group 2 match between Afghanistan and New Zealand on Sunday. The cause of Singh's death remains unknown.

"The International Cricket Council has sent its condolences to the family of Mohan Singh, the curator at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, who passed away earlier today. At the request of Abu Dhabi Cricket, the ground staff, and Mohan's family, the game between New Zealand and Afghanistan in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 went ahead," said the ICC in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened and our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends, Abu Dhabi Cricket, and everyone connected with the event," said an ICC Spokesperson.

Abu Dhabi Cricket also condoled the sudden passing of Singh through a statement. "It is with great sadness that Abu Dhabi Cricket announces that Head Curator, Mohan Singh, has passed away today. Mohan has been with Abu Dhabi Cricket for 15 years and has played a pivotal role in all of the venue's success during that time. Tributes to Mohan and his incredible achievements will be honoured in the coming days. Our thoughts are with Mohan's family and we ask for media to respect their privacy at this tragic time."

