T20 World Cup: India eye big win against Scotland to keep Semi-Finals hopes alive

A resurgent Team India will face Scotland in a crucial Super 12 fixture on Friday in Dubai today evening. Having beaten Afghanistan by 66 runs on Wednesday, India will be keen to secure an easy victory against the Scots. After losing to arch-rivals Pakistan in their opener and then to New Zealand in their next game, Virat Kohli-led India cannot afford any more slip-up in this tournament. Pakistan have already made the semifinals with four straight wins and New Zealand are favoured to join the Men in Green in the last-four stage from Group 2. However, a loss for the Kiwis against either Namibia on Friday or Afghanistan next week, and India will have their tails up.

India must win their remaining two games while maintaining high run rates and hope for New Zealand to slip up against Namibia or Afghanistan in order to harbour hopes of a semifinal berth. There is no other playing history between India and Scotland. The only time the two teams were due to meet, a league game in the inaugural 2007 World T20 in Durban, the game was washed out.By beginning the World Cup with two back-to-back defeats, India’s path to the knock-outs has become uncertain, but there still remains plenty of interest around each of the Group 2 encounters to be played this weekend. The situation remains do or die for Virat Kohli’s men as any slip up will see the 2007 champions exit the tournament.