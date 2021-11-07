T20 World Cup: Mohan Singh pitch curator of Abu Dhabi stadium found dead

Mohan Singh, the curator of Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, who was working on the on-going Twenty20 World Cup, has passed away. Mohan, who was previously associated with the Mohali Stadium in Chandigarh, died on Sunday (November 7) morning. The cause of the death is not immediately known but it has led to investigation by the local police. The news has been confirmed by sources in UAE even as the match between Afghanistan and New Zealand was underway at the ground.

Sources privy to the development said that Mohan Singh has allegedly committed suicide, while the administration has launched an investigation into the matter to unearth the cause behind the death. Australia, England, India, Pakistan, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies have all performed on wickets that are the work of Mohan Singh. Mohan came to Abu Dhabi in September 2004 after training to be a curator in India at the Punjab Cricket Stadium in Mohali, where he had been employed since 1994, first as a ground supervisor as well assisting the coaches in a number of sports including tennis and swimming before his focus moved on to cricket.