T20 World Cup: Pathan urges India to keep fatigue aside and keep thinking positively

Mumbai, Nov 3 Amidst talk about mental fatigue becoming a factor in India's losses to Pakistan and New Zealand in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan had urged Virat Kohli and Co. to keep the fatigue aside and focus on thinking positively. Pathan's words come ahead of India facing Afghanistan in an important Group 2 match in Abu Dhabi, also marking the first time India will be playing outside of Dubai in the tournament.

"Look, the Indian team has been touring non-stop, first WTC, then the England tour - which was a long tour - then the whole IPL, and now coming into the World Cup is not easy for anyone. But, most of the teams are in the same boat as well. So, you need to keep that aside and just keep thinking positively, because I think, in the two years of the pandemic a lot of people lost their jobs as well," Pathan said on the Game Plan show on Star Sports.

India have been on the road in bio-bubble life since undergoing mandatory quarantine in Mumbai in May before departing for England to take part in the World Test Championship final in June. After losing the final, the team was given a small break before regrouping for the Test series against England. Post the cancellation of the fifth Test in Manchester due to COVID-19 scare in the team, the players flew to the UAE for the second half of the IPL 2021 followed by the ongoing Men's T20 World Cup.

"So, you need to think from the perspective, that you are definitely working but you are representing your country as well, that's the biggest pride moment for anyone. So you need to think like that. I know it's not easy. We are all human. We think in a certain way, and we all get homesick," said Pathan, who was the player of the match in the 2007 Men's T20 World Cup final.

Pacer Jasprit Bumrah had outlined mental fatigue while living in bio-bubbles after India had lost to New Zealand by eight wickets on Sunday. "In the series which is coming up after the World Cup (against New Zealand at home), there will be a rotation policy for sure because you don't want to keep playing all the time, as you are human and not a machine at the end of the day. I want them to keep focusing on the games and make sure whatever game you are playing, remember you are representing the country, and that's the biggest pride one can have," concluded Pathan.

