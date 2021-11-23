Tamim to miss New Zealand tour with thumb injury

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal has been ruled out of the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to a thumb injury. Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury confirmed the opener's unavailability for the tour, adding that he will need rest for one month to recover from the injury that he sustained while playing in the Everest Premier League in Nepal. Tamim consulted a physician in England on November 22 to assess his condition, and was later advised not to take the field for a month.

Bangladesh is likely to leave for New Zealand in the latter part of December to play two Tests, which will be part of the teams' World Test Championship 2021-23 cycle. Bangladesh will kick-start the new year by playing the opening game at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from January 1-5. The teams then head south to Christchurch for the second fixture, starting on January 9.

