Team India asks for indoor practice session amid unpredictable Mumbai rains

India are set to face New Zealand in the second Test of their two-match series at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai beginning tomorrow. However, unseasonal rain in Mumbai has forced the cancelation of training sessions for both teams. Now, the Indian team, has asked the hosts Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) to facilitate indoor practice. The MCA officials have complied with the request and spruced up the association's Bandra-Kurla facility where indoor cricket practice is available.

"The team will practise at the BKC tomorrow (December 2). The request was received from the team management via the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as per a Cricbuzz report. The BKC and the Wankhede, the venue of the Test, are 18 kms adrift of each other and the team will be travelling on Thursday morning from its South Mumbai Hotel to the city's Western suburb. The request to the MCA, it is understood, was an initiative by skipper Virat Kohli, who will be playing a competitive game after almost a month. He had skipped the three-match white-ball series and the first Test against the visiting New Zealanders. There was no such request from the visitors who, on the other hand, have scheduled their practice at the Wankhede on Thursday afternoon.



