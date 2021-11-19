"This hurts": Virat Kohli gets emotional as AB de Villiers bids international cricket good-bye

Virat Kohli on Friday shared a heartfelt message for his Royal Challengers Bangalore teammate AB de Villiers after the former South Africa captain announced his retirement from all forms of cricket. On Twitter Kohli wrote, "To the best player of our times and the most inspirational person I've met, you can be very proud of what you've done and what you've given to RCB my brother. Our bond is beyond the game and will always be. "This hurts my heart but I know you've made the best decision for yourself and your family like you've always done. I love you".

On Insta, the former captain shared a picture and wrote, "You've given everything to RCB and I know that in my heart. What you mean to this franchise and to me cannot be put into words. The Chinnaswamy Stadium will miss cheering for you and I'm going to miss playing alongside you my brother. I love you and I'll always be your number 1 fan. G.O.A.T @abdevilliers17"Last year, during IPL 2020, Kohli and de Villiers achieved a record milestone for RCB batting together. In the game against Kolkata Knight Riders, Kohli and de Villiers registered a century partnership, which was their 10th in the IPL and the most by any player in the history of the tournament. The Kohli-de Villiers duo is the only pair in IPL history who have scored over 3000 runs in partnerships. With 5162 runs, de Villiers is currently the second-highest run-scorer in IPL history for an overseas cricketer, behind Australia's David Warner.