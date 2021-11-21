Tim Paine’s brother-in-law sacked from Cricket Tasmania over ‘sexting’ probe with same woman

Tim Paine’s brother-in-law, former Tasmanian Shield cricketer Shannon Tubb, was reportedly forced out of Cricket Tasmania amid a sexting probe involving the same woman that Paine was involved with. For the unversed, Tim Paine had sent several inappropriate messages including an unsolicited photo of his genitalia to a then-female colleague in Cricket Tasmania in 2017. The incident came to the light recently and Paine, subsequently, stepped down as Australia’s Test captain. While this matter hasn’t entirely been laid to rest yet, Tubb, who’s married to Paine’s sister, has landed in hot waters.

According to a report in Herald Sun, it is alleged that Tubb left his job after investigations into his X-rated messages were carried out. It’s the very same woman with whom the former Aussie skipper was involved. Meanwhile, Tubb had joined as the coach of the first XI at Adelaide’s Prince Alfred College after he left Cricket Tasmania. As per an article in NT news earlier this year, Tubb was involved with the Cricket Australia XI in a development role. It also needs to be noted that Cricket Tasmania’s investigation into Tubb’s alleged inappropriate texts took place in mid-2018, around the same time Cricket Australia inquired into Paine’s messages. While Paine was cleared despite the breach of the code of conduct back then, the current Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein has admitted it was a mistake not to sack Paine back then. Meanwhile, Tubb, on being asked about the matter by the Herald Sun, said: There’s no comment on that at all mate, I’m sorry.” At the same time, Cricket Tasmania said: “Cricket Tasmania won’t be responding to any of your questions above”, but Cricket Australia said it had been told about the investigation into Tubb. Meanwhile, Tim Paine's wife Bonnie Paine said that while she felt "betrayed" and "hurt", the couple had put the matter to bed a long time back and she is just frustrated that it has now been aired in the public space.

