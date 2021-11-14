Tim Seifert to replace Devon Conway in T20 World Cup final for New Zealand

New Zealand will be without wicketkeeper-batter Devon Conway who suffered a self-inflicted hand injury during the semi-final against England. Williamson confirmed that Tim Seifert, who has played all of one game in the main tournament, will step back into the XI to replace Conway. Seifert trained along with Conway, two days out of the final, and brings with him the experience of being part of the Trinbago Knight Riders XI in a CPL final (2020) and a Kolkata Knight Riders squad in an IPL final (2021).

"There's a good sort of mix of youth and experience," Williamson said. "Some of the younger players - they keep coming through in all teams. [They] love to hit the ball out of the park and [are] really exciting talents and someone like Tim Seifert coming in is very much like that. Obviously, the loss of Devon is a big one. He's been a big part of all formats for us and a disappointing and really freak thing to happen but for us, it's keeping our focus on the task."The presence of Conway in New Zealand's middle order could have denied Australia's legspinner a match-up against a sequence of right-handers. Zampa has been in outstanding form in this T20 World Cup, bagging 12 wickets since the Super 12s at an economy rate of just 5.69.



