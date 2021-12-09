Twitter is flooded with meme as Rohit Sharma is appointed as a ODI captain

Twitter is flooded with reactions and memes after the all-rounder Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma has been appointed as an ODI captain of all series replacing Virat Kohli. The BCCI announced this decision on Wednesday “The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr. Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward,” they said in a statement.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee also decided to name Mr Rohit Sharma as the Captain of the ODI & T20I teams going forward.#TeamIndia | @ImRo45pic.twitter.com/hcg92sPtCa — BCCI (@BCCI) December 8, 2021

However, Virat Kohli will remain as the captain of the red-ball formats as BCCI, on Friday, announced India‘s 15-member Test squad for a three-match Test series and it will be led by Virat Kohli.



Rohit Sharma is a brilliant player in the Indian Cricket team, so far he led India in 10 ODI's, and under his leadership, Indian won 8 matches out of them. And after Virat Kohli's decision to step down from captaincy after India's T20 World Cup campaign earlier this year. Rohit was also serving as the T20 captain.



As soon as the BCCI announced Rohit as the captain of ODI formats, people couldn't able to calm down and flooded Twitter with their reactions.

Indian cricket commentator and journalist Harsh Bhogle tweeted "More important than the announcement of the team to South Africa is the fact that Rohit Sharma is the captain across T20 and ODI cricket. Clearly, this is looking ahead to 2023".

More important than the announcement of the team to South Africa is the fact that Rohit Sharma is the captain across T20 and ODI cricket. Clearly this is looking ahead to 2023. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 8, 2021

Mohandas Menon tweted "Rohit Sharma as India captain... in ODIs: Since 10 Dec 2017 - 10 ODIs, 8 wins, 2 losses (%win 80.00) - is #3 in this format. in T20Is: Since 20 Dec 2017 - 22 T20Is, 18 wins, 4 losses (%win 81.82) - has the best record in this format".

However, the twetter got mixed reactions from netizens

You will soon understand that this is a wrong decision !!#ViratKohli@BCCIpic.twitter.com/KvFJDZMxAv — ◆ Karthick ◆ (@sKa_rthick) December 8, 2021