Twitter Reactions: Cricket fraternity pays tribute to AB de Villiers illustrious career

AB de Villiers announced his retirement from all forms of the game, prompting the cricket fraternity to reflect on an illustrious career. De Villiers last played for South Africa in April 2018 when the Proteas locked horns with Australia at Johannesburg. De Villiers last game in the limited-overs format for South Africa came on February 16, 2018, against India. De Villiers played 114 Tests, 228 ODIs and 78 T20Is for South Africa. The former South African batter featured in 340 T20 games for different teams across the globe. Many cricketers of whom have played against AB over the years, also paid tribute to an undisputed "great of the game".

The best I’ve ever seen, and someone who I’ve always looked up to! Took the game to another level singlehandedly #mr360



Thankyou 🙌🏼👏🏼 @ABdeVilliers17https://t.co/lzEQ3MYP13 — Sam Billings (@sambillings) November 19, 2021

Your contribution to cricket has been immense @ABdeVilliers17 🙌 A true legend of this beautiful game and a wonderful athlete. Good luck for whatever the future has in store for you 😊 https://t.co/Yh4huPUH7n — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 19, 2021