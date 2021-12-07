UAE T20 League media rights sold to Zee Network for a whopping USD 120 million

The Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) has sold the 10-year media rights for its upcoming UAE T20 League for a staggering USD 120 million to Essel Group-owned Zee Network.It has to be noted that Zee Network and Sony Pictures Network – two of India’s major TV networks – are expected to merge soon.UAE T20 League will be a six-team affair which would also see Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises like Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders in action. Big Bash League’s Sydney Sixers, Glazer family of Manchester United and Dubai-based Capri Global are the other teams in the competition, which is scheduled to take place in February-March next year.

Hence, the T20 tournament would also be telecasted on Sony Sports channels. As per reports, the deal was signed just about a week back and President Rahul Johri, the former CEO of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), was a chief negotiator on behalf of Zee. He had joined the broadcasting firm last year as president – Business, South Asia.As per a report in Cricbuzz, Johri signed the deal after negotiations with Khalid Al Zarooni, vice-chairman of the ECB and the chairman of the league. While Johri didn’t want to comment on the pact, an Essel Group official explained the dynamics of the tournament. “Given that most players will be internationals, it will be a highly competitive tournament,” the official was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.