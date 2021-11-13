Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma return rom UAE after India's early exit from T20 World Cup

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, who were in the UAE, flew back to Mumbai on Saturday afternoon. The couple was photographed at Mumbai’s Kalina airport with their daughter Vamika. Anushka and Virat were seen twinning in white. While Virat was seen setting the luggage in their car, Anushka was walking out of the airport with their daughter in her arms. Anushka could be seen holding her close, making sure that the photographers don’t get her face. Anushka and Virat have been very protective about their little one ever since her birth in January.

Anushka and Virat, who got married in 2017, welcomed daughter Vamika in January this year. After Vamika’s birth, the couple requested the paparazzi to not click photos of their daughter. A statement addressed to the paparazzi said: “Hi, Thank you for all the love that you have given us for all these years. We are happy to celebrate this momentous occasion with you. As parents, we have a simple request to make to you. We want to protect the privacy of our child and we need your help and support.” “While, we will always ensure that you get all the content you need featuring us, we would request you to kindly not take or carry any content that has our child. We know that you will understand where we are coming from and we thank you for the same,” the statement added. Anushka Sharma was last seen in the 2018 movie Zero and has a bunch of production ventures lined up. She is producing Irrfan Khan’s son Babil Khan’s debut Qala, a Netflix project.