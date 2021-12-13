Wahab Riaz names Shaheen, Bumrah, Starc in list of current best fast bowlers

Jaffna Kings fast bowler Wahab Riaz, who has already picked five wickets in three games at the ongoing Lanka Premier League 2021 season, went on to name his picks for top fast bowlers and batsmen in the world at the moment, and he included India pacer Jasprit Bumrah and opening batsman Rohit Sharma in the list.

Riaz named some of the best fast bowlers in the world at the moment, and he went on to praise Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mitchell Starc.

"They have a lot of capability. They read the game and execute their plans really well. If they require yorkers, or if they require slow ones, they would read the wicket and bowl accordingly," Riaz said as per an official release.

The Pakistan speedster was also asked to name the batsmen he finds difficult to bowl to and he picked AB de Villiers' and also explained the reasons behind the same.

"There are a lot of such players like Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam who are hard to bowl to. But one player I have always been afraid to bowl to is AB de Villiers. He always knows what is coming next from me. He reads the game well, and always plays well against me," said Riaz.

The Pakistan speedster further went on to describe his Jaffna Kings teammate Wanindu Hasaranga as the best leg-spinner in the world right now and credited him for the team's success this season so far.

"If I am honest, Wanindu Hasaranga is one of the best leg-spinners right now in the world. Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana have been really good this season for our team. They really set the tones in the powerplay overs by taking wickets and restricting the opposition," Riaz said.

Kings have won 4 out of 5 games so far in the season and are currently lying at the top of the table. The defending champions Kings had lost their first game against Galle Gladiators but have bounced back superbly since then.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor