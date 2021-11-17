Want to learn whatever I can from Rahul sir, says Venkatesh Iyer

Left-handed batting all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer praised his team and coaching staff after training with the Indian team ahead of the opening T20I against New Zealand.

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. This is the first assignment in charge for head coach Dravid and full-time T20I skipper Rohit.

"I have been playing domestic cricket for a while now and not just me but my team progressed and that's the result I am getting. The dream is not just to play for the country but to make the country win," said Venkatesh Iyer in a video posted by BCCI.

"It was not a typical first day. Everyone was welcoming towards the new players and I had a wonderful practice session and I got to learn a lot. I think a huge credit should go to our throwdown specialists. They are playing a big role in grooming our batters," he added.

Iyer further said he needs to learn a lot from the newly appointed head coach of India, Rahul Dravid and called him a 'legend'.

"I just want to learn whatever I can from Rahul sir. He being a stalwart, a legend, has a lot to share. It's just about how we will and we will pick things depending on every situation. I have come with a blank mind," said Iyer.

The all-rounder also praised Avesh Khan and revealed the pacer broke the news of both of them being selected to play for India.

"Avesh broke the news to me. I was in my room he came to me and said that both of us got selected. I was happier for him than for me. I have seen him grow. Not just a cricketer but as a person," said Iyer.

"We are neighbours, we play for the same association and we share a good bond. We have been room partners for half a decade now, so I know him in and out and I have seen the struggle Avesh has gone through and the grind he has put in," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

