Want to take more chances in middle if we have wickets in hand: KL Rahul

India T20I vice-captain KL Rahul said his side wants to take more chances in the middle-over period and for doing that, they need to have wickets in hand. India sealed the T20I series with a 2-0 lead after registering a thumping seven-wicket win over New Zealand on Friday on the back of a brilliant show at the top by Rahul and skipper Rohit Sharma.

"We always give ourselves a couple of overs to see what the pitch is doing and then try and assess what are the shots we can play and who are the bowlers we can target and at the rate we need to go at. Just try and enjoy our batting and when we get a start like that there comes a time when both of us decide that both of us have to take down whoever is bowling and that's exactly what Rohit did and we try and build," Rahul told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

"We try and see what works best for us as a batting unit, we want to take more chances in the middle if we have wickets in hand and we want to trust our middle-order. We have a lot of exciting young players in the middle-order, Surya showed us the last game, and we know what Rishabh can do, Shreyas is in the batting line-up, Venkatesh Iyer playing his first series and for us as openers, it's important to assess the first couple of overs and set up a good foundation for others," he added.

KL Rahul (65) and Rohit (55) starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 154 to defeat New Zealand by seven wickets here at the JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi on Friday. Chasing 154, India cruised along with 16 balls to spare as Rohit and Rahul stitched a 117-run opening stand.

