Warne bats for fifth Ashes Test to be played in MCG

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Tuesday said that the fifth Ashes Test should be played in Melbourne and it should be a day-night affair.

Warne's comments came as the fifth Ashes Test has been moved out of Perth due to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions.

"I would really love Hobart or Canberra for the 5th test. But unfortunately, the venue capacity is 11,000. Imagine if it's 1-1, or 2-1 either way & the decider could only hold 11,000. MCG D/N test with 70,80,000 + people surely makes sense. Ask the players. Syd plan B," tweeted Warne.

Cricket Australia (CA) on Monday had confirmed that the fifth men's Ashes Test match will be relocated from Perth Stadium due to COVID-19 pandemic-related restrictions.

CA and Western Australian Cricket (WA Cricket) have worked closely and constructively with the Western Australia Government and Perth Stadium over several months, with the shared goals of prioritizing the health and well-being of the WA community, while providing the best possible environment for the players, their families, match officials, staff and broadcast partners.

Discussions about a replacement venue for the fifth Test match are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor