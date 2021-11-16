Watch: Rahul Dravid turns throwdown specialist on first day as Team India head coach

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid tried his hand at throwdowns during the Rohit Sharma-led Indian side's training session ahead of the 1st T20I against visitors New Zealand on Monday.The New Zealand T20Is is India's second official assignment under Rahul Dravid's coaching and the first under Rohit Sharma's captaincy as the team's full-time T20I skipper, and as the team embarks on a new era, the first step towards next year's T20 World Cup, they face an in-form New Zealand. Giving cricket fans a sneak peek of the training sessions, the official social media handle of Team India shared a video on the eve of the New Zealand series opener on Tuesday.

#INDvNZ

"Energies were high yesterday on Day 1 at the office for #TeamIndia T20I captain @rohitsharma45 & Head Coach Rahul Dravid," the Indian cricket team captioned the post on Instagram. In Team India's latest post, coach Dravid was seen trying his hand at throwdowns during one of the Indian side training sessions. New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, who guided the Black Caps to the final of the recently concluded ICC World T20 2021 has opted to skip the T20I series against the Rohit-led Team India side. Williamson has been replaced by pacer Tim Southee as the captain of the on-tour New Zealand side in the shortest format. Indian Test captain Virat Kohli, who had earlier stepped down from the T20I captaincy, has also been rested for the three-match T20I series.