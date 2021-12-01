We have had good preparation going into 2022 Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj

New Delhi, Dec 1 India women's ODI team captain Mithali Raj on Wednesday said that the side has had "good preparation" so far in 2021, going into the next year's Women's World Cup in New Zealand.

India hosted South Africa for five ODIs before playing a three-match series in England and Australia each, losing all three. However, they challenged the strong Australian side on their home soil and ended their 26-match winning streak in the third ODI there.

Now, India women are scheduled to play only one ODI series - against hosts New Zealand - before the World Cup next year.

"We have played three best teams since March and it has given us good preparation. Players have played domestic cricket and also in the Women's Big Bash so they are getting the much-needed game time," said Mithali at the sidelines of the event, where the partnership between KFC and Indian Deaf Cricket Association was announced here on Wednesday.

The captain also highlighted that the whole batting unit needs to perform in unison to give themselves the best possible chance to win the World Cup.

"Sometimes middle-order batters don't do well, there are times when the top order failed and the others performed. As a unit if we look to post a good total then it will help our cause in the World Cup," she said.

India finished runners-up in the 2017 World Cup in England when not many expected them to but expectations will be higher this time.

Talking about the expectations from the team, Mithali said, "We have players who got experience and got a lot of exposure with the T20 leagues, so expectations will be there. Overall we have young players but they have got enough exposure. It is just of matter of gelling well as a team."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor