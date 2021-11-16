When Virat comes back, it will only strengthen the team: Rohit

India T20I skipper Rohit Sharma on Tuesday said Virat Kohli remains an important player for the Men in Blue and his role would not change in the shortest format of the game.

India and New Zealand will be squaring off in a three-match T20I series, beginning Wednesday in Jaipur. This is the first assignment in charge for head coach Dravid and full-time T20I skipper Rohit.

"It is very simple. Virat Kohli's role won't change and it will be the same as what he has done in the past. He will keep on doing what he has been doing for the team for so many years. He is a very important player for the team. Whenever he plays, he creates an impact. He always leaves his mark on the match," Rohit said during a virtual press conference.

"Everyone has a different role in the team. And those keep on changing based on whether you are batting first or chasing so based on that, roles will keep on changing. Everyone is open to that and I'm sure when Virat comes back, it will only strengthen the team. The wealth of experience he has and the kind of batsman he is, will only add value to our squad," he added.

Talking about the importance of workload management, Rohit said: "Workload management is important, we play a lot of matches, it is important to monitor the body. Our players are not machines, they cannot turn up to the stadium each and every day. They need to get some time off, freshness is needed."

"We have given players rest for this T20I series, players are getting rest for the Test series. We want our players to be mentally fresh for the challenge ahead. We have to monitor it for every series," he added.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor